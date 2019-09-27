Latsha: We've learned valuable lessons after defeat to Spain

Springbok Women's captain Babalwa Latsha says they are determined to improve on their performance against Scotland as they look to get their two-match series off to a winning start at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women’s captain Babalwa Latsha said her team learned valuable lessons in their defeat against Spain last week.

The Springbok women prepare for their back-to-back Tests against Scotland on Monday 30 September and Saturday 5 October.

“We are all on the same page as a squad and we are excited to play against Scotland. It is very exciting to be back on the international scene and these Tests are a good marker to determine where we are and where we need to be," said Latsha.

“The Test against Spain was a good learning curve for us, and it allowed us to do some reflection as a team, and identify some areas to work on going into the next two Tests. Our discipline let us down in that game because we conceded way too many penalties, and we made a few costly mistakes.

“But there were more positives than negatives, which we certainly can build on. It would be great to get a good result against Scotland. I think we played a good brand of rugby, so it is just a matter of getting that to show on the scoreboard. We are definitely on the right track and it would be great to register a win on Monday.”

Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer will announce his match-day squad for the clash on Sunday.