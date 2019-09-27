Jozi Stars, Cape Town Blitz to face off in MSL 2.0 opener

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the full fixture list for the second season of the Mzansi Super League.

CAPE TOWN - Mzansi Super League champions Jozi Stars will open the new season against last season's runners-up Cape Town Blitz in the second edition of the tournament at the Wanderers Stadium on 8 November 2019.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the full fixture list.

The format is the same as last season and will see the team topping the final log table getting direct passage to the grand final and having home ground advantage as well.

The team finishing second will have home advantage against the team finishing third in the play-off to decide the other team going through to the final.

In an action-packed first weekend, the tournament opener is followed by a move to Kingsmead on Saturday for the Durban Heat's opening match against the Tshwane Spartans. The first of the regular Sunday double-headers then follows with a massive Western Cape derby between the Blitz and the Paarl Rocks at Boland Park followed by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants' home fixture against the Stars at St. George’s Park.

“This is certainly an exciting opening weekend that I am sure will set the tone in terms of both on and off-field entertainment, we have taken note of the market research we have done both in terms of our fans’ requirements at the ground and our TV viewers with the result that we will have earlier starts on most days," said CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“The week-day games will all start at 17h30, the Saturday games at 12h30 and the Sunday double-headers at 10h00 and 14h00 respectively. This should all make for good family entertainment in a secure and convivial environment. We are confident that this will enable us to attract new fans and provide a much more practical package for those fans who rely on public transport to get to and from the venues."

“This latter point was one of the key lessons we learned from last year’s tournament and is very much in line with our vision of making cricket accessible to all whether they are inside or outside the boundary or whether they are watching from home."

MSL FIXTURES (doubleheaders highlighted in bold)

Friday, November 8: Jozi Stars v Cape Town Blitz, Wanderers Stadium.

Saturday, November 9: Durban Heat v Tshwane Spartans, Kingsmead.

Sunday, November 10: Paarl Rocks v Cape Town Blitz, Boland Park.

Sunday, November 10: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Jozi Stars, St. George’s Park.

Wednesday, November 13: Tshwane Spartans v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, SuperSport Park.

Thursday, November 14: Cape Town Blitz v Jozi Stars, Newlands.

Friday, November 15: Durban Heat v Paarl Rocks, Kingsmead.

Saturday, November 16: Jozi Stars v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Wanderers Stadium

Sunday, November 17: Durban Heat v Cape Town Blitz, Kingsmead.

Sunday, November 17: Paarl Rocks v Tshwane Spartans, Boland Park.

Wednesday, November 20: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Cape Town Blitz, St. George’s Park.

Thursday, November 21: Tshwane Spartans v Durban Heat, SuperSport Park.

Friday, November 22: Paarl Rocks v Jozi Stars, Boland Park.

Saturday, November 23: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Durban Heat, St. George’s Park.

Sunday, November 24: Cape Town Blitz v Paarl Rocks, Newlands.

Sunday, November 24: Jozi Stars v Tshwane Spartans, Wanderers. Stadium.

Wednesday, November 27: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Paarl Rocks, St. George’s Park.

Thursday, November 28: Cape Town Blitz v Durban Heat, Newlands.

Friday, November 29: 17h30, Tshwane Spartans v Paarl Rocks, SuperSport Park.

Saturday, November 30: Durban Heat v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Kingsmead.

Sunday, December 1: Jozi Stars v Paarl Rocks, Wanderers Stadium.

Sunday, December 1: Cape Town Blitz v Tshwane Spartans, Newlands.

Tuesday, December 3: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Tshwane Spartans, St. George’s Park.

Wednesday, December 4: Paarl Rocks v Durban Heat, Boland Park.

Thursday, December 5: Tshwane Spartans v Jozi Stars, SuperSport Park.

Friday, December 6: Cape Town Blitz v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Newlands.

Saturday, December 7: Jozi Stars v Durban Heat, Wanderers Stadium.

Sunday, December 8: Paarl Rocks v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Boland Park.

Sunday, December 8: Tshwane Spartans v Cape Town Blitz, SuperSport Park

Tuesday, December 10: Durban Heat v Jozi Stars.

Friday, December 13: Play-off, 2nd v 3rd.

Monday, December 16: Final.