Ipid changed procedure after Zimbabwe rendition arrests, Zondo Inquiry told
PRETORIA - An Ipid investigator said that after he was arrested and charged for allegedly defeating the ends of justice for altering a report in the so-called Zimbabwe rendition matter, the watchdog body no longer compiled reports to send to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), together with dockets.
Innocent Khuba made the submission at the state capture commission on Thursday.
He was among several senior officials, including then-Ipid head Robert McBride, who were prosecuted on baseless charges which where eventually withdrawn.
The matter related to a report about the unlawful deportation of Zimbabweans to their home country.
Initially, Hawks heads Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya were implicated in wrongdoing but when more evidence was collected, the pair were cleared and this was reflected in a final report.
Khuba said that this incident had changed the way that Ipid operated.
"After we were charged, we no longer summarise the statement, we no longer recommend in terms of specifics, for us just to say 'these are statements in the docket...it's A1, A2, A3' and we mention the names of the people and at the bottom 'we recommend that you take a decision in this matter.'"
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recognised how the NPA had disadvantaged itself.
"That's because of the experience when the three of you were charged because of those two reports. So in a way, charging you had a negative effect in the sense that the NPA no longer has the benefit of your own analysis and views of what you think, even if they were not going to be bound by them."
