Inquiry hears Nhleko suspended McBride to remove 'key people' from Ipid

Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba made this submission at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.

A screengrab of Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba appearing at the state capture inquiry on 27 September 2019. Picture: SABC/YouTube
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has been accused of suspending former Ipid head Robert McBride and then using the acting head to execute a campaign to remove key people from the watchdog body.

Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba made this submission at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.

He said after Israel Kgamanyane was appointed to act in McBride’s position, he was used as a tool to carry out an agenda.

Khuba referred to an earlier call with Nhleko where he was told to co-operate with an investigation, which was aimed at having McBride dismissed.

“Previously I had received a call from the minister. I realised that the acting executive was probably just an instrument to achieve that goal.”

WATCH: State capture inquiry proceedings on 27 September 2019

Timeline

