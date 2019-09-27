Inquiry hears Nhleko suspended McBride to remove 'key people' from Ipid
Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba made this submission at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has been accused of suspending former Ipid head Robert McBride and then using the acting head to execute a campaign to remove key people from the watchdog body.
Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba made this submission at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.
He said after Israel Kgamanyane was appointed to act in McBride’s position, he was used as a tool to carry out an agenda.
Khuba referred to an earlier call with Nhleko where he was told to co-operate with an investigation, which was aimed at having McBride dismissed.
“Previously I had received a call from the minister. I realised that the acting executive was probably just an instrument to achieve that goal.”
WATCH: State capture inquiry proceedings on 27 September 2019
Popular in Local
-
Grade 9 exit proposal will open opportunities for pupils - education expert
-
WATCH: Dad can't wait for schools to go back...after kids finished all his Oros
-
'Era of impunity behind us' as tribunal to go after billions looted from state
-
Here are the candidates in the running for deputy PP job
-
EC man (48) dies after being attacked by dogs
-
Nhleko contacted Ipid investigators to bypass McBride, Zondo Inquiry hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.