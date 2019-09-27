Infants, children more vulnerable to contaminated groundwater, says CSIR

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

Infants, children more vulnerable to contaminated groundwater, says CSIR

A study by research institution the CSIR has revealed how groundwater in Stinkwater in Hammanskraal can be fatal, particularly for infants.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A study by research institution the CSIR has revealed how groundwater in Stinkwater in Hammanskraal can be fatal, particularly for infants.

The CSIR made these findings after a three-year study on water quality.

The research has found that groundwater consumed by residents was not suitable for consumption.

The CSIR said that the study concentrated on boreholes and open wells.

The research revealed that within a single village, groundwater quality varied from drinkable to very dangerous.

CSIR senior researcher Wouter le Roux: "Children and infants are more susceptible and vulnerable, so certainly if there're children in the house [it's better] not to use that water."

Most residents of Stinkwater rely on underground water due to a shortage of taps.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA