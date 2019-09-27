Infants, children more vulnerable to contaminated groundwater, says CSIR
A study by research institution the CSIR has revealed how groundwater in Stinkwater in Hammanskraal can be fatal, particularly for infants.
The CSIR made these findings after a three-year study on water quality.
The research has found that groundwater consumed by residents was not suitable for consumption.
The CSIR said that the study concentrated on boreholes and open wells.
The research revealed that within a single village, groundwater quality varied from drinkable to very dangerous.
CSIR senior researcher Wouter le Roux: "Children and infants are more susceptible and vulnerable, so certainly if there're children in the house [it's better] not to use that water."
Most residents of Stinkwater rely on underground water due to a shortage of taps.
