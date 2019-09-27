Here are the candidates in the running for deputy PP job

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

Here are the candidates in the running for deputy PP job

The shortlisted names of those who want to be the next deputy Public Protector include a number of advocates and legal experts.

FILE: Robert McBride. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Robert McBride. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A number of people have thrown their names into the hat to replace Kevin Malunga as the next Deputy Public Protector.

The names include some controversial figures like former Ipid head Robert McBride and former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s legal advisor advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Gcaleka who was one of the prosecutors in the trial of Glenn Agliotti.

Other candidates include Advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa, the former chief executive of the National Heritage Council.

Another advocate is former ANC MP Loyiso Mpumlwana, who served in the constitutional review committee in the last term of Parliament.

While not advocates, the likes of McBride can still be considered for the position based on their experience and specialised knowledge in the administration of justice.

Members of the public and organisations will now have a chance comment on the suitability of candidates by no later than 16 October.

Full list of candidates:

Adv. Hendry Pietersen
Mr Sammy Tlhapi
Mr Graehymme Jesus Williams
Mr Phumzile Hubert Songo
Mr. Douglas Dumisani Soci
Mr. Victor Mavhidula
Ms. Hilda Harriet Seapei Mekwa
Mr. Daniel Aubrey Dibetso-Prince
Mr. Moshoeshoe Jeffrey Toba
Mr Johannes Collen Weapond
Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka
Ms Olwethu Majola-Kinyunyu
Mr Buang Jones
Mr Robert John McBride
Advocate Indhera Goberdhan
Adv. Zarina Kellerman
Adv. Sonwabile Mancotywa
Adv. Shadrack Nkuna
Adv. Noxolo Mbangeni
Adv. Loyiso Mpumlwana
Adv. Dinkie Portia Dube
Adv. Leanne Govindsamy
Mr Nkopane Josias Motshele
Adv. Shadrack Tebeile
Ms. Nobukhosi Thuli Mbatha
Adv. Fezeka Magano
Adv. Lwazi Pumelela Kubukeli
Adv. Puleng Matshelo

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA