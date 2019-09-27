Here are the candidates in the running for deputy PP job

The shortlisted names of those who want to be the next deputy Public Protector include a number of advocates and legal experts.

CAPE TOWN - A number of people have thrown their names into the hat to replace Kevin Malunga as the next Deputy Public Protector.

The names include some controversial figures like former Ipid head Robert McBride and former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s legal advisor advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Gcaleka who was one of the prosecutors in the trial of Glenn Agliotti.

Other candidates include Advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa, the former chief executive of the National Heritage Council.

Another advocate is former ANC MP Loyiso Mpumlwana, who served in the constitutional review committee in the last term of Parliament.

While not advocates, the likes of McBride can still be considered for the position based on their experience and specialised knowledge in the administration of justice.

Members of the public and organisations will now have a chance comment on the suitability of candidates by no later than 16 October.

Full list of candidates:

Adv. Hendry Pietersen

Mr Sammy Tlhapi

Mr Graehymme Jesus Williams

Mr Phumzile Hubert Songo

Mr. Douglas Dumisani Soci

Mr. Victor Mavhidula

Ms. Hilda Harriet Seapei Mekwa

Mr. Daniel Aubrey Dibetso-Prince

Mr. Moshoeshoe Jeffrey Toba

Mr Johannes Collen Weapond

Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka

Ms Olwethu Majola-Kinyunyu

Mr Buang Jones

Mr Robert John McBride

Advocate Indhera Goberdhan

Adv. Zarina Kellerman

Adv. Sonwabile Mancotywa

Adv. Shadrack Nkuna

Adv. Noxolo Mbangeni

Adv. Loyiso Mpumlwana

Adv. Dinkie Portia Dube

Adv. Leanne Govindsamy

Mr Nkopane Josias Motshele

Adv. Shadrack Tebeile

Ms. Nobukhosi Thuli Mbatha

Adv. Fezeka Magano

Adv. Lwazi Pumelela Kubukeli

Adv. Puleng Matshelo