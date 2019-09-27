Grade 9 exit proposal will open opportunities for pupils - education expert
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that plans are afoot to formalise grade nine as a second exit point of schooling.
JOHANNESBURG - Education expert Mary Metcalfe said that the proposed introduction of a school-leaving certificate in grade nine would open opportunities for pupils.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that plans are afoot to formalise grade nine as a second exit point of schooling.
This would mean that pupils were able to complete the grade and get a general education certificate.
The minister said that the proposal seeks to reduce the rate of failure, repetition and drop-outs.
Metcalfe said that the move should be commended.
"What we have at the moment is as many as 50% of our young people who leave school before succeeding in matric. What a grade 9 certificate will mean is that they hold in their hand some form of certification then have a certificate which to enter the diverse range of schooling options that the Department of Basic Education is opening up."
LISTEN: Minister Motshekga on grade 9 school exit proposal
Popular in Local
-
WATCH: Dad can't wait for schools to go back...after kids finished all his Oros
-
'Era of impunity behind us' as tribunal to go after billions looted from state
-
Truck torched, roads closed as Du Noon protest flares up
-
Nxesi blames SA's policy, political incoherence on ANC dynamics
-
Cosatu, Sasbo vow banking sector strike will happen
-
Police on alert after truck torched, vehicles stoned in Du Noon protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.