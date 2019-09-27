View all in Latest
Grade 9 exit proposal will open opportunities for pupils - education expert

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that plans are afoot to formalise grade nine as a second exit point of schooling.

Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Education expert Mary Metcalfe said that the proposed introduction of a school-leaving certificate in grade nine would open opportunities for pupils.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that plans are afoot to formalise grade nine as a second exit point of schooling.

This would mean that pupils were able to complete the grade and get a general education certificate.

The minister said that the proposal seeks to reduce the rate of failure, repetition and drop-outs.

Metcalfe said that the move should be commended.

"What we have at the moment is as many as 50% of our young people who leave school before succeeding in matric. What a grade 9 certificate will mean is that they hold in their hand some form of certification then have a certificate which to enter the diverse range of schooling options that the Department of Basic Education is opening up."

LISTEN: Minister Motshekga on grade 9 school exit proposal

Timeline

Comments

