Grade 9 exit proposal will open opportunities for pupils - education expert

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that plans are afoot to formalise grade nine as a second exit point of schooling.

JOHANNESBURG - Education expert Mary Metcalfe said that the proposed introduction of a school-leaving certificate in grade nine would open opportunities for pupils.

This would mean that pupils were able to complete the grade and get a general education certificate.

The minister said that the proposal seeks to reduce the rate of failure, repetition and drop-outs.

Metcalfe said that the move should be commended.

"What we have at the moment is as many as 50% of our young people who leave school before succeeding in matric. What a grade 9 certificate will mean is that they hold in their hand some form of certification then have a certificate which to enter the diverse range of schooling options that the Department of Basic Education is opening up."

