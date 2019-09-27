Gauteng Safety MEC Mazibuko to lead GBV march to Union Buildings
From 7pm on Friday, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko will lead a group of government officials through the streets of Tshwane.
JOHANNESBURG - Public servants will be adding their voice to the nationwide outcry over the scourge of gender-based violence by staging their own march to the Union Buildings.
From 7pm on Friday, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko will lead a group of government officials through the streets of Tshwane.
The march will also include police and metro police officers under the banner "reclaiming the night".
Mazibuko's spokesperson Pinkie Numa: "...stamping and reaffirming the authority of women that they have a right to walk the streets at any given time of the day and it must not be taken as though they are inviting forms of gender-based violence."
The abuse of women and children has been thrust in the spotlight because of growing cases, many of which have been discussed widely on social media.
Popular in Local
-
WATCH: Dad can't wait for schools to go back...after kids finished all his Oros
-
'Era of impunity behind us' as tribunal to go after billions looted from state
-
Truck torched, roads closed as Du Noon protest flares up
-
Nxesi blames SA's policy, political incoherence on ANC dynamics
-
Cosatu, Sasbo vow banking sector strike will happen
-
Police on alert after truck torched, vehicles stoned in Du Noon protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.