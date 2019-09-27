Gauteng Safety MEC Mazibuko to lead GBV march to Union Buildings

From 7pm on Friday, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko will lead a group of government officials through the streets of Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Public servants will be adding their voice to the nationwide outcry over the scourge of gender-based violence by staging their own march to the Union Buildings.

The march will also include police and metro police officers under the banner "reclaiming the night".

Mazibuko's spokesperson Pinkie Numa: "...stamping and reaffirming the authority of women that they have a right to walk the streets at any given time of the day and it must not be taken as though they are inviting forms of gender-based violence."

The abuse of women and children has been thrust in the spotlight because of growing cases, many of which have been discussed widely on social media.