Five arrested in Brixton, Mayfair for human trafficking

The suspects allegedly kidnapped three Ethiopian teenagers and contacted their parents with demands for ransoms of R50,000 for each of them.

Picture: Supplied
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested five men in Brixton and Mayfair on suspicion of human trafficking.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped three Ethiopian teenagers.

Their parents, who live in the North West, were then contacted with demands for ransoms of R50,000 for each of them.

Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha: "The group is expected to be charged with human trafficking, kidnapping and extortion. Additional charges have not been ruled out with this regard. The three teenagers have since been rescued and taken to a place of safety."

