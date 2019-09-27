EWN Sport Fantasy Football Gameweek 7 – Knowledge is king
Welcome to this week’s episode of EWN Sport Fantasy Football podcast, where we learn that anything can happen – and it usually does.
This week on the EWN Sport Fantasy Football podcast we talk injuries to key players, the big match on Monday Manchester United v Arsenal, and can you guess the mystery player by their stats?
Listen to the latest edition of the EWN Fantasy Football podcast:
Wesley Peterson was all smiles after scoring 81 points in Gameweek 6, moving him up to 16th position in the EWN Sport Fantasy Football League (code: 1y5yf9).
Resident number cruncher Jason Bechervaise was looking smug after a decent Gameweek 6, but can he beat his father, Adrian Bechervaise, whose team lies just one spot ahead of him. Like father, like son? Certainly looks like it.
Ashley Muller and Adrian Ephraim are in a head-to-head race to the bottom of the league. Who will win and be rock bottom, time will tell.
This week’s dumb question deals with injuries, and whether it’s best to hold onto your injured player in the hope that they will return in a week or two and perform better. Or should you let them go as soon as they hit the turf?
“When you buy a player, you generally buy them for an extended period, unless you’re doing a one-week bump. If any injury happens to a player, more often than not I feel it’s better to hold on to him. You’ve invested in that player, but then again if someone lost their leg, I wouldn’t be holding on to them anymore,” says Jason. Ouch.
“Knowledge is king,” says Wesley. “If you go on gut feel you won’t make a wise call. Check out all the information possible.”
Just when we thought things were going well, Ashley seems to have lost the plot, and goes on a rant about his beloved, faltering Manchester United. It will bring tears to your eyes.
The Red Devils take on Arsenal on Monday night and the guys weigh in with their thoughts on this classic rivalry.
Missed the previous episode of the EWN Fantasy Football podcast? Click here to listen:
Popular in Sport
-
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia?
-
SA’s fastest woman Carina Horn fails doping test
-
Japan's Matsushima wary of Irish 'three-tonne truck'
-
Demetri Catrakilis to start at flyhalf for Kings clash against Cardiff Blues
-
No limits: South Africa set to pile on points against Namibia in Rugby World Cup
-
Nienaber: We learnt a lot from All Blacks loss
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.