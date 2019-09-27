'Era of impunity behind us' as tribunal to go after billions looted from state
Justice Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said that the tribunal showed that government was serious about fighting corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - As the special tribunal prepares to start its work next week, government said that it was aiming to recover close to R15 billion looted from state coffers because of corruption.
On Thursday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola published regulations of the Special Investigations Unit's special tribunal that will be chaired by Judge Gidfonia Makhanya.
He will be assisted by seven other judges on the panel which will sit for three years.
"Our fight against corruption, fraud and illicit money flows has been given real impetus. This tribunal is a swift mechanism to claw back every cent that was stolen from the fiscus. The era of impunity is behind us."
