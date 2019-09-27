View all in Latest
EC man (48) dies after being attacked by dogs

Melvin Stuurman, 48, was found with multiple dog bites on Friday morning.

Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has died after he was allegedly attacked by dogs in the Eastern Cape.

Melvin Stuurman, 48, was found with multiple dog bites on Friday morning.

The police’s Sandra van Rensburg explained: “The members noticed the deceased had multiple bite wounds on his face. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. However, police followed up on information on someone who was washing dogs not too far from the crime scene.”

Van Rensburg said the city’s animal anti-cruelty league assisted in the operation. Three pit bulls were found and removed from the nearby premises. An investigation is under way.

