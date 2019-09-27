Demetri Catrakilis to start at flyhalf for Kings clash against Cardiff Blues
The 29-year-old JC Astle who led the team last season has once again been appointed captain for the 2019/20 season.
CAPE TOWN - Demetri Catrakilis is to start at flyhalf for Southern Kings PRO14 season-opening match against Cardiff Blues on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The 29-year-old JC Astle has once again been appointed captain for the 2019/20 season.
“JC Astle will captain the side for the season, as he did last season. He also has a strong leadership group, which includes the vice-captain for this game – Stefan Ungerer. We are privileged to have several leaders in this group of players,” said Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson.
Southern Kings will have six PRO14 debutants in their starting line-up that will face the Welsh opposition.
New recruits lock Jerry Sexton, centre JT Jackson and Howard Mnisi, winger Christopher Hollis and fullback Andell Loubser will make their first official appearances for the Port Elizabeth-based side, while Demetri Catrakilis will add to the number for a first appearance in the PRO14.
KINGS: 15. Andell Loubser, 14. Christopher Hollis, 13. Howard Mnisi, 12. John-Thomas Jackson, 11. Yaw Penxe, 10. Demetri Catrakillis, 9. Stefan Ungerer, 8. Lusanda Badiyana, 7. Arthur de Wee, 6. Martinus Burger, 5. JC Astle (c) 4. Jerry Sexton, 3. Pieter Scholtz, 2. Alandre van Rooyen, 1. Alulutho Tshakweni.
Replacements: 16. Jacques du Toit, 17. Xandré Vos, 18. Rossouw de Klerk, 19. Aston Fortuin, 20. Elrigh Louw, 21. Josh Allderman, 22. Bader Pretorius, 23. Sibusiso Sithole.
Popular in Sport
-
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia?
-
SA’s fastest woman Carina Horn fails doping test
-
Moroe: SA cricket is in a good place
-
No limits: South Africa set to pile on points against Namibia in Rugby World Cup
-
Mercedes underdogs for rest of year, says Hamilton
-
Jozi Stars, Cape Town Blitz to face off in MSL 2.0 opener
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.