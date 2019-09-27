Demetri Catrakilis to start at flyhalf for Kings clash against Cardiff Blues

The 29-year-old JC Astle who led the team last season has once again been appointed captain for the 2019/20 season.

CAPE TOWN - Demetri Catrakilis is to start at flyhalf for Southern Kings PRO14 season-opening match against Cardiff Blues on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“JC Astle will captain the side for the season, as he did last season. He also has a strong leadership group, which includes the vice-captain for this game – Stefan Ungerer. We are privileged to have several leaders in this group of players,” said Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson.

Southern Kings will have six PRO14 debutants in their starting line-up that will face the Welsh opposition.

New recruits lock Jerry Sexton, centre JT Jackson and Howard Mnisi, winger Christopher Hollis and fullback Andell Loubser will make their first official appearances for the Port Elizabeth-based side, while Demetri Catrakilis will add to the number for a first appearance in the PRO14.

KINGS: 15. Andell Loubser, 14. Christopher Hollis, 13. Howard Mnisi, 12. John-Thomas Jackson, 11. Yaw Penxe, 10. Demetri Catrakillis, 9. Stefan Ungerer, 8. Lusanda Badiyana, 7. Arthur de Wee, 6. Martinus Burger, 5. JC Astle (c) 4. Jerry Sexton, 3. Pieter Scholtz, 2. Alandre van Rooyen, 1. Alulutho Tshakweni.

Replacements: 16. Jacques du Toit, 17. Xandré Vos, 18. Rossouw de Klerk, 19. Aston Fortuin, 20. Elrigh Louw, 21. Josh Allderman, 22. Bader Pretorius, 23. Sibusiso Sithole.