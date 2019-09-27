Delays in ex-Bryanston High coach's abuse case traumatic for victims - activists

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

Delays in ex-Bryanston High coach's abuse case traumatic for victims - activists

The case has been postponed to November while the State waited for a decision from the director of public prosecutions on a review application by the accused.

A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Activist group Women and Men Against Child Abuse said that the constant delays in the criminal case against a former Bryanston High School coach was traumatic for pupils he's accused of abusing.

The case has been postponed to November while the State waited for a decision from the director of public prosecutions on a review application by the accused.

The former coach, who appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Thursday, cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse said that it was worried that delays in the case would have a damaging effect on the victims.

The former Bryanston High School sports coach is facing allegations of sexual harassment after a 17-year-old pupil from the school reported him earlier this year.

Three other complainants have since come forward.

He was fired from Bryanston High School following a disciplinary hearing that found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse's Luke Lamprecht: "For them, the idea that justice is something that you have to keep waiting for and the postponements are due mainly to applications by the accused, it seems like the system, unlike what our president said, that it should be victim-centered, is centred around the accused."

The case is expected back in court in November.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA