Delays in ex-Bryanston High coach's abuse case traumatic for victims - activists
The case has been postponed to November while the State waited for a decision from the director of public prosecutions on a review application by the accused.
JOHANNESBURG - Activist group Women and Men Against Child Abuse said that the constant delays in the criminal case against a former Bryanston High School coach was traumatic for pupils he's accused of abusing.
The case has been postponed to November while the State waited for a decision from the director of public prosecutions on a review application by the accused.
The former coach, who appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Thursday, cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse said that it was worried that delays in the case would have a damaging effect on the victims.
The former Bryanston High School sports coach is facing allegations of sexual harassment after a 17-year-old pupil from the school reported him earlier this year.
Three other complainants have since come forward.
He was fired from Bryanston High School following a disciplinary hearing that found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse's Luke Lamprecht: "For them, the idea that justice is something that you have to keep waiting for and the postponements are due mainly to applications by the accused, it seems like the system, unlike what our president said, that it should be victim-centered, is centred around the accused."
The case is expected back in court in November.
