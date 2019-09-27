DA opens case against 3 Gupta firms relating to Eskom contracts

In the party’s sights are Tegeta, Optimum and Trillian following findings by the BBBEE Commission that they were awarded the Eskom contracts after misrepresenting their status or using fraudulent certificates.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has opened criminal cases against three Gupta-linked companies and several individuals implicated in the award of false black economic empowerment (BEE) certificates, which led to multi-million rand contracts with Eskom.

The findings of the commission follow a complaint laid by the DA more than two years ago.

DA MP Dean Macpherson laid the complaints at Cape Town’s Central Police station earlier on Friday.

“Today the DA has laid criminal charges against Gupta-linked companies Tegeta, Trillian and Optimum, as well as senior executives, past and present, at Eskom for the scandal around the deliberate misrepresentation of BEE certificates that were fraudulently made in order to secure contracts and payments from Eskom.”

Macpherson said the party had also opened cases against former Eskom executives Anoj Singh, Prish Govender, Edwin Mabelane and Ayanda Nteta, as well as a verification agency which allegedly gave the certificates a stamp of approval.

“This was done with the assistance of verification agency BEE Matrix. We’ve also laid criminal charges against them for their role in this.”