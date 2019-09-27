Cosatu, Sasbo vow banking sector strike will happen
Trade union federation Cosatu and banking union Sasbo will be appealing Thursday's ruling granting an interdict against a nationwide strike in the sector.
JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu and union Sasbo are now gearing up for mass action next month as the labour organisations plan to overturn a court ban.
The urgent application was brought by Business Unity South Africa (Busa), arguing that the correct procedures were not followed.
Workers in the banking industry were angry at looming job losses.
While the labour court has halted the mass action in the banking sector, unions said that they were not backing down.
Cosatu's Solly Phetoe: "We are not saying that the strike is canceled, we're saying that we'll mobilise our members for the next step in the programme as we are appealing [the interdict]."
Sasbo's Joe Kokela said that they hoped to take to the streets on 7 October.
"We promise that by 7 October, if everything goes right, we'll be taking to the street."
The labour organisations said they remained resolute in fighting the scourge of retrenchments in the banking industry.
