CoCT appeals to firefighters to honour current shift structure
The firefighters were not happy with the current overtime pay structure and on Thursday marched to the Civic Centre and Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has appealed to firefighters to honour their current working conditions amid threats to boycott overtime work.
The firefighters were not happy with the current overtime pay structure and on Thursday marched to the Civic Centre and Parliament.
They have threatened to only work from 8am to 4pm from 1 October, if their demands are not met.
Mayco member JP Smith said that the firefighters' current demands would require an additional R146 million.
He was also of the opinion that trade union Samwu had not used the correct channels and questioned whether a proposed change to the overtime structure would benefit firefighters.
#FirefightersMarch City of Cape Town firefighters are getting ready to march to demand overtime pay. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/GwEJOYFWex— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2019
#FirefightersMarch SAMWU will hand over a memorandum to the City of Cape Town soon. KP pic.twitter.com/IOQDEG2ZRp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2019
#FirefightersMarch SAMWU hands over their memorandum to an official from the Department of Labour. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/aJvNSxmKCC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2019
Smith believed that most firefighters preferred the current 24-hour shift system, but one firefighter protesting in the CBD yesterday said that they were not happy.
"We work a 24-hour shift, we respond to different calls, fires, medical, we see people die, people die in our arms, we see people get burned but the city doesn't see that. To them, we're just another number."
The city has questioned some of the claims made by the union but said that it was committed to resolving the matter.
However, the protesting firefighters rejected the city's representative and demanded that management hear their grievances.
Popular in Local
-
Cosatu, Sasbo vow banking sector strike will happen
-
Ramaphosa, business leaders discuss ways to boost economy
-
WATCH: Dad can't wait for schools to go back...after kids finished all his Oros
-
CSIR confirms water from Stinkwater area is contaminated
-
Tribunal probing billions looted from state to start work next week
-
Robert McBride throws name in hat for deputy Public Protector job
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.