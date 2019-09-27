City of CT deploys more cops amid violent Du Noon protests
The unrest started earlier this week, allegedly in response to the impounding of minibus taxis.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has deployed more Metro Police and law enforcement officers to assist the South African Police Service with violent protests in Du Noon.
The unrest started earlier this week, allegedly in response to the impounding of minibus taxis. On Friday morning a truck was set alight and vehicles were stoned.
The City said it had deployed 71 traffic officers and 52 vehicles in the affected areas, to assist with traffic management and clearing of roads.
The Metro Police Department’s tactical response team was also deployed, along with staff from other areas.
Mayco member for safety JP Smith said taxi drivers and owners believed that they should first be consulted on fines being issued to them.
“So this morning violence increased and tyres were burning on the N7. They have effectively blockaded SAPS and Metro Police.”
Smith said some roads were closed in the area. He added that police would remain on high alert.
