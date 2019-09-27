Call for end to GBV must be reinforced across SA, say demonstrators
Demonstrators marched from Church Square to the Union Buildings against gender-based violence on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Public servants marching in Pretoria said that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for an end to gender-based violence should be reinforced for all sectors of society.
They have marched from Church Square to the Union Buildings.
Deputy Public Service and Administration Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said: “We commit ourselves to the service charter contract and Batho Pele (people first) Principles. It requires us to put people first. We call on all public servants to come out and make their voices heard. Enough is enough.”
This follows demonstrations across the country against gender-based violence, sparked by the murders of several girls and young women in recent months.
Earlier this month, Ramaphosa addressed demonstrators in Cape Town, where he vowed to take action, announcing an emergency plan to tackle gender-based violence. While addressing Parliament, the president also said government would set up a fund to deal with these cases.
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses a joint sitting of Parliament on GBV
