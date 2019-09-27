View all in Latest
Accused in deadly Elsies River shooting again deny involvement

Four people, including three children, were killed when gunmen stormed a wendy house in Clarke’s Estate last Tuesday night and opened fire.

Pupils at the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Primary School in Elsies River hold posters after their classmate Adrian Alexander was murdered on17 September 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two men implicated in a deadly mass shooting in Elsies River made their second appearance in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Friday.

Four people, including three children, were killed when gunmen stormed a wendy house in Clarke’s Estate last Tuesday night and opened fire.

WATCH: Elsies River reeling after 4 killed in 'gang hit'

The two mothers of the children were wounded in the shooting.

Rowan Schuurman and Peter Nokewes sobbed bitterly in the dock as they made their second appearance in connection with the deadly shooting.

The men again told the court they were wrongfully arrested and not responsible for the deaths of 10-year-old Toslin Samuels, and 12-year-olds MJ Samuels and Adrian Alexander.

When asked why they were crying, Nokewes said: “One of the fathers of the children who were killed is my friend. We grew up together. How can I do something like this to my own friend? It wasn’t us.”

The matter has been postponed to 18 October when Schuurman will apply for bail.

Nokewes will not bring an application for bail because he was out on parole when the Clarke’s Estate shooting occurred.

