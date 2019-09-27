2 killed, 7 injured in multi-vehicle pile-up on N1 in Gauteng

Call for end to GBV must be reinforced across SA, says demonstrators
Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said at least seven injured people were transported to hospital for treatment.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and dozens injured in a car pile-up on the N1 between the Petroport and Walmansthal.
Authorities said the accident involved nine cars and two trucks.
“Traffic has been closed on the N1 and is being directed toward the M4. Those who are coming from Polokwane south into the CBD, they have been redirected to Walmansthal.”
