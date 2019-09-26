Zondo to rule on granting CI witness right to testify on camera
Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo believed that presenting his evidence in person at the commission would, in his words, ‘blow his cover’.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to rule on an application by a Crime Intelligence (CI) official to have his identity and location protected when he testifies at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo believed that presenting his evidence in person at the commission would, in his words, “blow his cover”. Naidoo took on a new identity since entering the witness protection programme.
It appeared from the draft order discussed on Thursday that Naidoo would testify from an undisclosed location via a sound link.
Advocate Rob Petersen, who presented the draft order, said: “Colonel Naidoo himself said in his supporting affidavit that he does not mind if his voice is heard and his protectors are satisfied with the arrangements that are envisaged in the draft order.”
Zondo indicated he was not, in principle, opposed to granting certain protections to the witness.
Popular in Local
-
Cosatu, Sasbo to lodge urgent appeal after bank sector strike ruling
-
Court declares planned banking strike unprotected
-
WATCH: Man stopping car from moving with bare hands goes viral
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On It
-
No political interference in Mark Barnes’ resignation - Ndabeni-Abrahams
-
Lawyer takes legal action against CoCT for homeless fines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.