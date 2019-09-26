Zondo to rule on granting CI witness right to testify on camera

Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo believed that presenting his evidence in person at the commission would, in his words, ‘blow his cover’.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to rule on an application by a Crime Intelligence (CI) official to have his identity and location protected when he testifies at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo believed that presenting his evidence in person at the commission would, in his words, “blow his cover”. Naidoo took on a new identity since entering the witness protection programme.

It appeared from the draft order discussed on Thursday that Naidoo would testify from an undisclosed location via a sound link.

Advocate Rob Petersen, who presented the draft order, said: “Colonel Naidoo himself said in his supporting affidavit that he does not mind if his voice is heard and his protectors are satisfied with the arrangements that are envisaged in the draft order.”

Zondo indicated he was not, in principle, opposed to granting certain protections to the witness.