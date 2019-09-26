View all in Latest
Zondo: Govt must clarify status of classified documents related to probes

Last week, a Hawks detective described how the classification of documents was being used to thwart his investigation of former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday called government's bluff, saying that if it was serious about tackling corruption, there needed to be clarity on the status of classified documents related to several high-profile investigations.

The state capture commission heard evidence from senior Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigator Matthews Sesoko about how documents related to tender fraud within Crime Intelligence had been declared classified and investigators were refused access to them.

Last week, a Hawks detective described how the classification of documents was being used to thwart his investigation of former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

Zondo said the situation was untenable: “If the executive wants to be seen to be meaning business about fighting corruption then there must be clarity on when will they refuse to declassify and why they would refuse to declassify when the documents that are being sought are being sought for an investigation relating to corruption.”

The public hearings will start at 11 am on Thursday with an application by a senior Crime Intelligence official to have his evidence heard in camera.

