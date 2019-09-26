Will the Ndlovu Youth Choir take up Simon Cowell's recording deal?
The choir recently returned home after making it into the finals in one of the world’s biggest talent competition.
JOHANNESBURG - As the country continues to celebrate the success of Ndlovu Youth Choir on America's Got Talent, the choir on Thursday said it was offered a recording deal by music mogul Simon Cowell.
Choir director Ralf Schmitt shared the news with on 702’s Afternoon Drive with Joanne Josephs.
“We have a lot of plans and we are very excited that Simon Cowell and his company have exercised their option to sign the choir. Together with Sony Music Entertainment in South Africa, we are working on some very exciting projects. I can’t let the cat out of the bag too soon, but hopefully they will be some beautiful things coming,” he said.
While Schmitt did not confirm if it was accepted, he said the choir was working on an album.
WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir arrives back home
