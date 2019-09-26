Unions, security sector bosses turn to CCMA to try avert possible strike
The security industry is offering a 1.1% increase while guards are demanding more.
BRAAMFONTEIN - Organised labour and security bosses are expected to seek mediation at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) next week in an attempt to avert a strike by thousands of guards.
The process follows failed wage talks at the bargaining council.
The security industry is offering a 1.1 % increase while guards are demanding more.
Workers want R7,500 and R8,500 a month depending on their grades.
The offer by the security industry, which amounts to 23 cents per hour across the board, has been rejected outright by workers who described it as pathetic.
Workers were also demanding that employers contribute to better health facilities.
Since talks have now collapsed, officials from both parties will meet at the CCMA next week in an effort to avert the strike.
The Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union’s Vusi Ntshangase said: “I, therefore, call upon employers wherever they are to get off their high riding horses and come to the party willingly to drive the process closer into acceptance for the workers.”
A strike in 2006 saw more than 60 non-striking guards being killed.
