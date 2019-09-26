Tribunal probing billions looted from state to start work next week

It will be headed by retired Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya and it's understood identified cases only were valued at over R14 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has announced a special tribunal to recover billions looted from the state through corruption.

The minister said the tribunal, which was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address, will begin its work from next week Tuesday.

It will be headed by retired Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya.

Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said identified cases were valued at over R14 billion.

“The special tribunal has a statutory mandate to recover public fuds syphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows. Judge Makhanya was discharged from active service and will now dedicate his time to the special tribunal, assisted by seven judges who are tribunal members.”