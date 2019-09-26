Tribunal probing billions looted from state to start work next week
It will be headed by retired Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya and it's understood identified cases only were valued at over R14 billion.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has announced a special tribunal to recover billions looted from the state through corruption.
The minister said the tribunal, which was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address, will begin its work from next week Tuesday.
It will be headed by retired Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya.
Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said identified cases were valued at over R14 billion.
“The special tribunal has a statutory mandate to recover public fuds syphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows. Judge Makhanya was discharged from active service and will now dedicate his time to the special tribunal, assisted by seven judges who are tribunal members.”
Popular in Local
-
CSIR confirms water from Stinkwater area is contaminated
-
WATCH: Man stopping car from moving with bare hands goes viral
-
Will the Ndlovu Youth Choir take up Simon Cowell's recording deal?
-
Court declares planned banking strike unprotected
-
Cosatu, Sasbo to lodge urgent appeal after bank sector strike ruling
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On It
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.