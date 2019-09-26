There was no intention to probe high-profile Ipid cases, Zondo Inquiry told

Two Ipid officials testified on Wednesday about the covert unit's alleged interference in their operations.

PRETORIA - The state capture commission has heard how Crime Intelligence officials were appointed to the watchdog body while its former head Robert McBride was suspended for 18 months.

Senior investigator Matthews Sesoko said that after McBride was suspended, Israel Kgamanyane was appointed in an acting capacity.

He then brought Crime Intelligence officers into Ipid and assigned some to high profile cases, which were never investigated.

"There was never an intention to investigate because the very same person who was supposedly supposed to do the investigation, upon our return, then requested a transfer back to the police, to the CI [Crime Intelligence], because he wasn't in CI, he was transferred back to the CI environment."