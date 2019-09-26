View all in Latest
Still no clarity on when probe into Selahle’s death will be completed

Tshegofatso Selahle died last month while in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Tshegofatso Selahle. Picture: LinkedIn
Tshegofatso Selahle. Picture: LinkedIn
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday said investigations into the death of radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle were still ongoing.

Selahle died in August while in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

His family accused the police of using brute force and physically assaulting him. They said this may have led to his death.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said it was unclear when the case would be concluded.

“Once the investigation is concluded by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and they’ve given the results of the investigation, we will definitely announce the next step to take,” he said.

