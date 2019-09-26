Senior Crime Intelligence official to testify at Zondo Inquiry on camera

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hear the application for Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo’s evidence to be heard in camera when proceedings start at 11 am.

JOHANNESBURG - A senior Crime Intelligence official, who is in the witness protection programme, is expected to argue that testifying on camera and in public at the state capture commission might compromise his safety and security.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hear the application for Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo’s evidence to be heard in camera when proceedings start on Thursday

Last week, Zondo ordered that no person may publish any information which may disclose Naidoo’s place of safety, the circumstances relating to his protection, his relocation or change of identity.

WATCH: State Capture Inquiry