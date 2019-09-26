Mugabe to be buried in his home town within two days
There had been agreement that Robert Mugabe would be buried at National Heroes Acre in Harare in 30 days after his death. However, this changed.
HARARE – Eyewitness News has learned that former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe will be buried in his home town of Zvimba within the next two days.
There had been an agreement that Mugabe would be buried at National Heroes Acre in Harare in 30 days after his death, but this changed on Thursday.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government put out a statement, saying they would respect the decision but this was clearly a snub following tensions between the government and the family.
Mugabe’s body was lying in state at his Blue Roof mansion for nearly three weeks and most people thought he was to be buried in a mausoleum at the Heroes Acre as the government wanted.
It was not clear how far the government was taken by surprise by the family’s move to bury him 100 kilometres away in Zvimba, Mugabe’s birthplace.
After unconfirmed rumours of barricades at his mansion on Thursday afternoon, government spokesman Nick Mangwana confirmed burial would go ahead in Zvimba. He said the government was cooperating with the family on its new position.
