Mdluli sent Ntlemeza to give me a message - Ipid's Khuba

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard of meetings between former senior police officers Richard Mdluli and Berning Ntlemeza and their interest in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)'s investigation of the so-called Zimbabwean rendition matter.

This was the evidence of the Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba, who led the probe, at the public hearings in Parktown on Thursday.

The case led to the early retirement of Hawks head Anwa Dramat and the dismissal of the unit's Gauteng boss Shadrack Sibiya.

At the time of the meetings, Mdluli was head of Crime Intelligence and the subject of an investigation led by Sibiya.

This is while Ntlemeza was the Limpopo provincial commissioner, but had his sights on the Hawks top post.

Khuba said Ntlemeza visited him at his home to convey a message from Mdluli.

“He told me that he was sent by general Mdluli to me. He said he met him at the airport and he [Mdluli] is appreciating the work that I’m doing. He said if I see a suspicious vehicle following me, I should activate general Ntlemeza, he’s been put there to assist me.”