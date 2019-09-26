Mdluli sent Ntlemeza to give me a message - Ipid's Khuba

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mdluli sent Ntlemeza to give me a message - Ipid's Khuba

Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba said Berning Ntlemeza visited him at his home to convey a message from Richard Mdluli.

FILE: Former Hawks head, Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Former Hawks head, Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: EWN.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard of meetings between former senior police officers Richard Mdluli and Berning Ntlemeza and their interest in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)'s investigation of the so-called Zimbabwean rendition matter.

This was the evidence of the Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba, who led the probe, at the public hearings in Parktown on Thursday.

The case led to the early retirement of Hawks head Anwa Dramat and the dismissal of the unit's Gauteng boss Shadrack Sibiya.

At the time of the meetings, Mdluli was head of Crime Intelligence and the subject of an investigation led by Sibiya.

This is while Ntlemeza was the Limpopo provincial commissioner, but had his sights on the Hawks top post.

Khuba said Ntlemeza visited him at his home to convey a message from Mdluli.

“He told me that he was sent by general Mdluli to me. He said he met him at the airport and he [Mdluli] is appreciating the work that I’m doing. He said if I see a suspicious vehicle following me, I should activate general Ntlemeza, he’s been put there to assist me.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA