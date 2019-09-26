Reese Witherspoon will testify in Ryan Phillippe trial

Earlier this week, court documents were revealed in which the 45-year-old actor - who also has Kai (eight) with former partner Alexis Knapp - claimed he was defending himself against Elsie Hewitt.

LONDON - Reese Witherspoon will testify in her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe's civil trial on domestic violence allegations.

The Cruel Intentions actor is being sued for $1 million by his former girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, who alleged that in July 2017, he hit, kicked and punched her, picked her up "like a doll" and "threw [her] down a flight of stairs" and after he denied her allegations, the case will go to court next month.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Witherspoon - who has Ava (20) and Deacon (15) with Phillippe, as well as Tennessee, six, with current husband Jim Toth - is scheduled to give evidence at some point during the trial, which will begin on 15 October.

Earlier this week, court documents were revealed in which the 45-year-old actor - who also has Kai (eight) with former partner Alexis Knapp - claimed he was defending himself against Hewitt.

The pair had gone to a party in Malibu, California, though Phillippe didn't want to, and the Shooter star ended up leaving early and going home with another female companion.

Phillippe was later awakened by loud noises after Hewitt allegedly came into his house with a female friend at 2.30 am and he grew concerned for the safety of his companion when she confronted him outside the bedroom.

The documents stated: "Phillippe was very concerned about the safety of his female house guest present in his bedroom, especially with a loud, angry, inebriated, and jealous Hewitt sensing another girl in Phillippe's bedroom. Phillippe attempted to block Hewitt's blows to his body, and frantically tried to impede Hewitt's progress toward the bedroom."

The actor insisted he never pushed Hewitt down the stairs and claimed he picked her up and carried her to the staircase but slipped, causing her to fall back into his arms.

Phillippe previously launched a lawsuit of his own against Hewitt - who he dated from April to July 2018 - in response to her accusation he was violent towards her following an argument, in which he slammed the Guess model's version of events as being completely "fabricated", as he has claimed she broke into his home in a bid to "extort money".

Phillippe also claimed that Hewitt was "extremely intoxicated" during the encounter.

The star feels "sickened" by the "false" domestic violence accusations made against him because he grew up around women and was an advocate for women's rights.