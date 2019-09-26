Ramaphosa: If ANC alliance remains dysfunctional, we can't transform economy

Ramaphosa was addressing the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in Nasrec.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said that South Africa could forget about achieving its seven key priorities to transform the economy among other things if the African National Congress (ANC)-led alliance remained dysfunctional.

Sadtu is affiliated to trade union federation, the Congress of South African Trade Unions, which formed part of the alliance with the ANC and the South African Communist Party.

The collective has not functioned optimally in recent years, failing to hold meetings and agreeing on policy direction.

Ramaphosa said they should all be working hard to ensure that the seven priorities set out in his party’s election manifesto and that were now part of government’s goals were realised.

“All these things, we will never be able to achieve to address the seven priorities unless the alliance functions well, unless the alliance is a well-oiled machine that is going to lead our revolution. We are therefore working hard to unite this alliance and to ensure that as we renew ourselves, particularly the African National Congress.”