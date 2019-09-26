Police tight-lipped on probe into kidnapping of CT businessman
According to the SAPS, the owner of Giant Cash and Carry, 64-year-old Noor Mohammed Karriem, was taken by force at his business in Epping before 11am on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Police are remaining tight-lipped about their investigation into the apparent kidnapping of a Cape Town business owner.
The Western Cape Community Safety Department has raised concerns following the abduction.
Community Safety MEC spokesperson Cayla Murray: "The MEC of Community Safety Albert Fritz has condemned in the strongest terms the reported kidnapping of Epping businessman Noor Karriem on Monday from his business. Minister Fritz's heart is with the family during this trying time and has noted that the SAPS are currently investigating the matter."
Last year, prominent Cape Town businessman Liyaqat Parker was abducted by armed men outside his Parow business.
The founding member of the Foodprop Group was held captive for more than two months. It's believed he was reunited with his family after a large ransom was paid.
