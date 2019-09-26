View all in Latest
NPA to determine if fourth accused in Amy'Leigh De Jager case in SA legally

Mohlomohi Bafokeng (24) made a brief appearance in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mohlomohi Bafokeng makes his first appearance in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate Court on charges of kidnapping on 25 September 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has now been tasked with collecting details on the profile of the fourth accused in the Amy’Leigh de Jager kidnapping case.

Mohlomohi Bafokeng (24) made a brief appearance in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He's been charged with kidnapping and extortion after the six-year-old was snatched from her mother's car earlier this month.

She was returned hours later.

Bafokeng is seemingly the final suspect to be arrested for De Jager's kidnapping.

It emerged in court on Wednesday that he is a Lesotho national.

NPA officials now have the task of determining whether he is in the country legally.

That matter will be heard in court on 2 October.

Piet van Zyl, Tharina Human and Laetitia Nel, who have also been charged for the kidnapping, are due back in court on 1 October for their bail application.

This means the four may not have bail proceedings at the same time.

