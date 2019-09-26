No political interference in Mark Barnes’ resignation - Ndabeni-Abrahams

In a statement released in July following Post Office CEO Barnes’s resignation, the entity said the parties were in agreement on an amicable separation.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said there was no political interference in former South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes’ resignation.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was responding to a written parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance on Thursday, which had asked whether she found that there was no “undue political interference” in Barnes’s decision to resign and what action would be taken against persons found to have been involved in his decision.

In a statement released in July following Barnes’ resignation, the Post Office - through its board member Charles Nwaila - said the parties were in agreement on an amicable separation.

He said Barnes tendered his resignation citing differences on the forward strategy in relation to the structure of the Post Office group, in particular, the location of Postbank.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said the erstwhile Post Office CEO mainly cited the ultimate separation of the shareholding, control, and management of Postbank and Post Office as his main reason for his resignation.

She said he reasoned that the decision to separate the group’s management went against the agreed strategy for the Post Office business model founded on a diversified revenue strategy.

The minister said his resignation letter did not indicate that undue political interference was the reason for the resignation.