No arrests made in connection with murder of Worcester boy (14)

The teen was shot and killed on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Avian Park in Worcester.

Police said the shooting appears to be gang-related.

The police's Siyabulela Malo said: "According to reports, police attended the scene at the mentioned address and found the victim with gunshot wounds in his upper body. It’s alleged the police was approached by three unknown men who tried to fire shots at him. Police urge anyone with information that can assist with the investigation requested to contact Worcester police."