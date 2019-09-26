Moyo says Old Mutual in contempt of court for barring him from work again
The High Court in Johannesburg ordered he be reinstated after he was fired for an alleged conflict of interest.
JOHANNESBURG - Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo on Wednesday said the company was in contempt of court for barring him from returning to work again.
The High Court in Johannesburg ordered that he be reinstated after he was fired for an alleged conflict of interest.
Moyo is locked in a protracted legal battle with the Old Mutual board and was fired by the insurer in June.
The former CEO was fired due to a what the company claimed to be a material breakdown in trust and confidence, which was later attributed to the handling of a conflict of interest regarding payments to NMT Capital, a company he co-founded.
He maintained that the board could not replace him until the matter was concluded.
“It’s on legal advice that 'Peter, the court said go back to work, you've got to go and tender your services.' And in our opinion this is yet another case of contempt.”
Popular in Business
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On It
-
Draw money, fill up ahead of Friday’s banking strike, warns bank union Sasbo
-
Sibanye-Stillwater urged to upskill and not retrench thousands of workers
-
Sasbo strike won't have desired effect - Banking Association of SA
-
Here’s how the banking sector strike will affect you
-
Cosatu to continue mobilising workers to join banking sector shutdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.