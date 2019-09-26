Moroe: Nkwe under no added pressure

The Proteas play the first of 3 test matches on the sub-continent in what is interim team director, Enoch Kwe's, first tour at the helm.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe said the Proteas coaching staff was under no added pressure ahead of their Test series against India starting next week.

Moroe was speaking at the launch of CSA at the Wanderers Club on Thursday.

The Proteas play the first of three test matches on the sub-continent in what is interim team director Enoch Kwe's first tour at the helm.

The last time the Proteas played a test series in India was in 2015 when they lost the 4-match series 3-0.

Nkwe’s chargers will no doubt take some confidence from their 9 wicket win over India in the 3rd T20 on Sunday, even though the format and bulk of the side will be different for the test matches.

Moroe said as CSA, they acknowledged that the side was in transition.

“We are rebuilding so we are expecting a few bad results here and there but at that, all we are expecting is that people show fighting spirit. We are not putting him [Nkwe], under added pressure because we understand that mistakes will be made and that he has a fairly young crop of players to work with, some who are playing international cricket for the first time”, he said.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Proteas after their tour of India, with World Cup winners England and Australia set to tour South African shores in the summer.

Moroe said the India tour will be good preparation for hosting those sides.

“I'm hoping that we can take the momentum from the T20 series against India into the test matches and our performance in the longer format will give us a decent yardstick to measure where we are ahead of the England and Australia tours”, he said.

The first test is in Visakhapatnam from 2-6 October.