Mnangagawa calls on US, Europe to lift ‘illegal sanctions’ against Zim
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa blamed western nations for hindering his country's economic recovery at the United Nations General Assembly.
JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa called on the United States and Europe to lift what he's called illegal sanctions against the country.
He's blamed western nations for hindering his country's economic recovery at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.
Mnangagwa said since he took over, strides have been made to improve the country's economy.
“Much has been achieved with indicative recovery, stabilisation and growth and immense progress towards microeconomic and fiscal stabilisation as well as high impact projects that pave the way for private sector growth that has been achieved.”
As with his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa's been accused of using repressive tactics against government critics.
Popular in Africa
-
Grace asked to rest, not attend day 2 of viewing Mugabe's body
-
11 longest-serving African leaders
-
Malema: Mnangagwa’s government tormented Robert Mugabe until his death
-
Malema visits the Mugabe family to pay his respects
-
Mnangagwa reveals Mugabe was being treated for cancer before his death
-
ACF confirms its aid worker working in Nigeria killed by Boko Haram
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.