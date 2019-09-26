View all in Latest
Mnangagawa calls on US, Europe to lift ‘illegal sanctions’ against Zim

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa blamed western nations for hindering his country's economic recovery at the United Nations General Assembly.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: AFP.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: AFP.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa called on the United States and Europe to lift what he's called illegal sanctions against the country.

He's blamed western nations for hindering his country's economic recovery at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

Mnangagwa said since he took over, strides have been made to improve the country's economy.

“Much has been achieved with indicative recovery, stabilisation and growth and immense progress towards microeconomic and fiscal stabilisation as well as high impact projects that pave the way for private sector growth that has been achieved.”

As with his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa's been accused of using repressive tactics against government critics.

