Metrobus to compensate passengers who lost trips during strike

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus on Wednesday said its passengers who lost their trips as a result of a week-long strike by drivers, would be compensated.

This is as the bus service is now fully operational.

Last week, the Labour Court interdicted the strike action by members affiliated to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa).

Workers downed tools demanding better pay and office space.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said: "If there is any passenger that has lost a trip between Monday and Wednesday, we will credit them with new trips. They know what to do, they must go to Gandhi Square and will be credited for trips they didn’t use. But for those with trips but didn’t use them, we might have to extend the date on the expiry date."