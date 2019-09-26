Mattel launches line of 'gender-inclusive' dolls

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mattel launches line of 'gender-inclusive' dolls

The new line dubbed 'Creatable World' includes six dolls in a range of skin colors, with options to customise with short or long hair and a variety of shoe and clothing options.

Mattel's new Creatable World dolls. Picture: www.mattel.com
Mattel's new Creatable World dolls. Picture: www.mattel.com
one hour ago

NEW YORK - Mattel on Wednesday unveiled a line of "gender-inclusive" dolls in a bid to respond to youth seeking toys not "dictated by gender norms," a company vice president said.

The new line dubbed "Creatable World" includes six dolls in a range of skin colors, with options to customise with short or long hair and a variety of shoe and clothing options.

"Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels," said Kim Culmone, the senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, in a statement.

"Through research, we heard that kids don't want their toys dictated by gender norms," Culmone said.

"This line allows all kids to express themselves freely."

For several years Mattel has aimed to diversify its models, particularly those of the iconic doll Barbie, after having offered for decades - barring a few exceptions - a young, lithe blonde white woman with high heels.

Since 2016 the California company notably launched "curvy," "petite" and "tall" versions of Barbie.

The makeover has seen Barbie sales post seven consecutive quarters of growth, in contrast to many products at Mattel, which has faced competition from the dominance of screens as well as from other toys.

The announcement comes one day after French toymakers signed a pact to rid games and toys of gender stereotypes the government blames for keeping women out of math and science careers.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA