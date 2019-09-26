Luc Eymael appointed Black Leopards coach

Mdluli sent Ntlemeza to give me a message - Ipid's Khuba
Luc Eymael's appointment comes after the Limpopo based side sacks their coach Lionel Soccoia last week.
CAPE TOWN - Black Leopards have appointed former Free State Stars manager Luc Eymael as the first team head coach on a two-year deal.
Eymael's appointment comes after the Limpopo based side sacked their coach Lionel Soccoia last week.
Lidoda Duvha is currently on twelve positions on the log table with just five points after six matches.
"Luc Eymael appointed head coach for two seasons," said the club on Twitter.
Luc Eymael appointed head coach for 2 seasons. pic.twitter.com/8RPby9Fhzf— Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) September 26, 2019
