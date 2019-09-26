[LISTEN] 'Capitalist system has little regard for human life'

Workers World Media Productions director Martin Jansen explains why the unions want the banking sector to embark on a strike.

The Labour Court has interdicted the planned strike by banking union Sasbo and federation Cosatu.

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) wanted the court to declare the looming banking sector strike unprotected.

The union had planned to embark on a strike over retrenchments in the banking sector.

Earlier this year, Standard Bank closed 91 branches, affecting hundreds of jobs.

Africa Melane speaks to Workers World Media Productions director Martin Jansen about why the unions wanted to embark on the strike.

This is the reality of the modern world we are living in, there is technological advancements. This is the nature of the capitalist system, it has been going on for more than 200 years. Martin Jansen, Director - Workers World Media Productions

What the unions and NGOs are pressing is that the system is fairly careless. It has very little regard for human life and human wellbeing. Martin Jansen, Director - Workers World Media Productions

Listen to the full interview below...

