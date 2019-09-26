[LISTEN] 'Capitalist system has little regard for human life'
Workers World Media Productions director Martin Jansen explains why the unions want the banking sector to embark on a strike.
The Labour Court has interdicted the planned strike by banking union Sasbo and federation Cosatu.
Business Unity South Africa (Busa) wanted the court to declare the looming banking sector strike unprotected.
The union had planned to embark on a strike over retrenchments in the banking sector.
Earlier this year, Standard Bank closed 91 branches, affecting hundreds of jobs.
Africa Melane speaks to Workers World Media Productions director Martin Jansen about why the unions wanted to embark on the strike.
This is the reality of the modern world we are living in, there is technological advancements. This is the nature of the capitalist system, it has been going on for more than 200 years.Martin Jansen, Director - Workers World Media Productions
RELATED: Labour court blocks banking strike
What the unions and NGOs are pressing is that the system is fairly careless. It has very little regard for human life and human wellbeing.Martin Jansen, Director - Workers World Media Productions
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] 'Capitalist system has little regard for human life'
Popular in Business
-
Cosatu, Sasbo to lodge urgent appeal after bank sector strike ruling
-
Court declares planned banking strike unprotected
-
Govt preparing new laws to restrict foreign-owned business and 'protect locals'
-
I'm not the 'ex' CEO of Old Mutual! – Peter Moyo
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On It
-
Draw money, fill up ahead of Friday’s banking strike, warns bank union Sasbo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.