JMPD: Over 1,000 motorists arrests in Joburg in August alone

This was revealed in the JMPD's performance statistics which were released earlier on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said it arrested 1,101 motorists in August for various crimes.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said these arrests included driving under the influence as well as the possession of firearms and drugs.

“Ten of them were arrested for drug-related crimes, 11 for stolen goods, 12 for assault, 13 for robbery and 15 for possession of illegal firearms and 35 for stolen or hijacked vehicles among others.”

Meanwhile, City of Cape Town traffic officials issued nearly 200,000 warrants in the past financial year.

Thes statistics represents a 102% increase in the number of warrants executed year-on-year.