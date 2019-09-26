JMPD: Over 1,000 motorists arrests in Joburg in August alone
This was revealed in the JMPD's performance statistics which were released earlier on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said it arrested 1,101 motorists in August for various crimes.
This was revealed in the JMPD's performance statistics which were released earlier on Thursday.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said these arrests included driving under the influence as well as the possession of firearms and drugs.
“Ten of them were arrested for drug-related crimes, 11 for stolen goods, 12 for assault, 13 for robbery and 15 for possession of illegal firearms and 35 for stolen or hijacked vehicles among others.”
Meanwhile, City of Cape Town traffic officials issued nearly 200,000 warrants in the past financial year.
Thes statistics represents a 102% increase in the number of warrants executed year-on-year.
Popular in Local
-
CSIR confirms water from Stinkwater area is contaminated
-
WATCH: Man stopping car from moving with bare hands goes viral
-
Will the Ndlovu Youth Choir take up Simon Cowell's recording deal?
-
Court declares planned banking strike unprotected
-
Cosatu, Sasbo to lodge urgent appeal after bank sector strike ruling
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On It
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.