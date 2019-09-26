Jeremy Veary lodges complaint after not making WC top cop shortlist
Major general Jeremy Veary said he had been informed that his qualifications were not attached to his application.
CAPE TOWN - Major general Jeremy Veary has lodged a complaint with his union and the police ministry on Thursday after he found out he was not shortlisted for the position of Western Cape police commissioner.
He said he had been informed that his qualifications were not attached to his application.
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union has come out in support of Veary and the union's Richard Mamabolo said clear action was needed.
“We would like to see stability within the SAPS. For us, it’s not about individuals who are put into different positions, but we want people who are capable, people who have a good track record and people who will ensure that we turn things around for the Western Cape.”
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and police management have refused to comment on the matter.
In August, police said the process to appoint a new provincial commissioner would take no more than a month after the previous Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula was posted to his home province, KwaZulu-Natal.
