'Intoxicated Ekurhuleni metro cop could face criminal charges'
Justice Project South Africa founder Howard Dembovsky explains the consequences the police officer could face.
Founder of the Justice Project South Africa Howard Dembovsky says there was no need for the Ekurhuleni metro police officer to be breathalysed.
A video that has been widely circulated shows the heavily intoxicated, slurring metro police officer staggering as he argued with bystanders.
Ekurhuleni acting mayor Lesiba Mpya told Clement Manyathela earlier on the Xolani Gwala Show that the officer has been suspended but cannot confirm if he was on duty.
Joanne Joseph speaks to Howard Dembovsky on what charges the officer could possibly face.
It's very clear from the video footage and the way the officer is slurring in Afrikaans, not speaking in Afrikaans, and that he was very clearly under the influence of some form of an intoxicating substance.Howard Dembovsky, Founder - The Justice Project South Africa
Being drunk in public requires no level of alcohol in your bloodstream in order for a conviction to arise. But that is the least of his worries.Howard Dembovsky, Founder - The Justice Project South Africa
In terms of the Firearms Control Act, no person who is in a position of a firearm may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He has a lot of explaining to do and some very serious criminal charges pending against him.Howard Dembovsky, Founder - The Justice Project South Africa
There are a lot of serious charges he could face, he adds.
He could face a hefty fine, imprisonment and can be declared unfit to possess a firearm.Howard Dembovsky, Founder - The Justice Project South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Intoxicated Ekurhuleni metro cop could face criminal charges'
