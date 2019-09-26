Hout Bay residents ‘angry’ after closure of day hospital
Authorities closed the Hout Bay Community Day Centre's doors last week following violent housing protests.
CAPE TOWN - Some Hout Bay residents have raised concerns over the closure of the local day hospital over the past few days.
Authorities closed the Hout Bay Community Day Centre's doors last week following violent housing protests.
Community activist Roscoe Jacobs said residents couldn’t understand why the facility had to be closed because the service delivery demonstrations posed no threat or danger to staff or patients.
Jacobs said some elderly patients have not been able to access their monthly medication and others have missed appointments for medical check-ups.
He said residents were angry and couldn’t afford to travel to alternative medical facilities and pay private doctors.
“The residents are angry, they feel like they’re being denied their basic service that enshrined within our Constitution.”
The Western Cape Health Department's Natalie Watlington said last week saw the tenth incident of protesting in two years which has had an impact on staff safety.
“All patients on the chronic-dispensing system will have their medication delivered by community health workers. In the interim, residents are urged to access healthcare at the Hout Bay main road clinic in the case of emergency.”
Watlington said the centre will remain closed until further notice.
Popular in Local
-
CSIR confirms water from Stinkwater area is contaminated
-
WATCH: Man stopping car from moving with bare hands goes viral
-
Will the Ndlovu Youth Choir take up Simon Cowell's recording deal?
-
Court declares planned banking strike unprotected
-
Cosatu, Sasbo to lodge urgent appeal after bank sector strike ruling
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On It
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.