Hout Bay residents ‘angry’ after closure of day hospital

Authorities closed the Hout Bay Community Day Centre's doors last week following violent housing protests.

CAPE TOWN - Some Hout Bay residents have raised concerns over the closure of the local day hospital over the past few days.

Community activist Roscoe Jacobs said residents couldn’t understand why the facility had to be closed because the service delivery demonstrations posed no threat or danger to staff or patients.

Jacobs said some elderly patients have not been able to access their monthly medication and others have missed appointments for medical check-ups.

He said residents were angry and couldn’t afford to travel to alternative medical facilities and pay private doctors.

“The residents are angry, they feel like they’re being denied their basic service that enshrined within our Constitution.”

The Western Cape Health Department's Natalie Watlington said last week saw the tenth incident of protesting in two years which has had an impact on staff safety.

“All patients on the chronic-dispensing system will have their medication delivered by community health workers. In the interim, residents are urged to access healthcare at the Hout Bay main road clinic in the case of emergency.”

Watlington said the centre will remain closed until further notice.