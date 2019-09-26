Grant Thomson proud of Easterns after CSA Provincial T20 title

The Benoni-based team, who were hosting the play-off rounds, edged out the KwaZulu-Natal Inland by five runs at Willowmoore Park.

CAPE TOWN - Easterns captain Grant Thomson hailed the all-round efforts of his team, saying the players made him very proud after they won the inaugural CSA Provincial T20 title on Tuesday.

Wesley Marshall thrashed a career-best 87 off 53 balls (9 fours, 2 sixes) balls to help the home side amass a strong 178 for six, before restricting the away side to 173 for four in reply.

“We're very happy with the win I think most probably, we were about 20 runs short in the end, their guys bowled superbly well at the death making life very tough for us. But all credit to my guys, I think we kept believing and we kept pushing all the way through to the finish," said Thompson. "It was a helluva effort by the guys and credit to KZN Inland as well, who played a great game. It's just unfortunate for them that they didn't get over the line. It’s the nature of T20 cricket that the result can go either way until the end.

"That’s exactly what happened here, and it was a great spectacle, it was an excellent game, an excellent final and a great end to the competition. To see the crowd out here and the atmosphere they created was great, so look I'm just really privileged to be part of a great game and in a final like that too to have a performance like that as a team and to see individuals step up like that at key moments. I'm just so proud of the boys.”