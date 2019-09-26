Govt preparing new laws to restrict foreign-owned business and 'protect locals'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Govt preparing new laws to restrict foreign-owned business and 'protect locals'

Small Business Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the laws will regulate the participation of foreign nationals in SA's economy.

Mohammed Omar, a Somali foreign national lost the contents of his spaza shop when it was looted during service delivery protests in Olievenhoutbosch. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Mohammed Omar, a Somali foreign national lost the contents of his spaza shop when it was looted during service delivery protests in Olievenhoutbosch. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
2 hours ago

Government is developing legislation that will bar foreign nationals from operating in certain sections of the economy.

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed the plans to regulate the participation of foreign nationals in South Africa's economy.

According to the minster, countries such as Nigeria, Zim, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Ghana, Bangladesh, Pakistan all have legislation that bans immigrants from participating in certain sectors.

Ntshavheni says the legislation will also create support measures for South Africans in the chosen sector of the economy.

Currently, she says the government cannot account for the businesses conducted by foreign nationals in South Africa or their economic impact.

We want to strengthen the protection for the locals.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Small Business Development

We currently do not have enabling legislation that allows us to regulate participation of foreign nationals in the country.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Small Business Development

**Listen to the minister discuss the plans with Clement Manyathela: **

This article first appeared on 702 : Govt preparing new laws to restrict foreign-owned business and 'protect locals'

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA