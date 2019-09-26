Govt preparing new laws to restrict foreign-owned business and 'protect locals'
Small Business Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the laws will regulate the participation of foreign nationals in SA's economy.
Government is developing legislation that will bar foreign nationals from operating in certain sections of the economy.
Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed the plans to regulate the participation of foreign nationals in South Africa's economy.
According to the minster, countries such as Nigeria, Zim, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Ghana, Bangladesh, Pakistan all have legislation that bans immigrants from participating in certain sectors.
Ntshavheni says the legislation will also create support measures for South Africans in the chosen sector of the economy.
Currently, she says the government cannot account for the businesses conducted by foreign nationals in South Africa or their economic impact.
We want to strengthen the protection for the locals.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Small Business Development
We currently do not have enabling legislation that allows us to regulate participation of foreign nationals in the country.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Small Business Development
**Listen to the minister discuss the plans with Clement Manyathela: **
This article first appeared on 702 : Govt preparing new laws to restrict foreign-owned business and 'protect locals'
Popular in Business
-
Cosatu, Sasbo to lodge urgent appeal after bank sector strike ruling
-
Court declares planned banking strike unprotected
-
I'm not the 'ex' CEO of Old Mutual! – Peter Moyo
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On It
-
Draw money, fill up ahead of Friday’s banking strike, warns bank union Sasbo
-
No political interference in Mark Barnes’ resignation - Ndabeni-Abrahams
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.